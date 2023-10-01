Education Ministry Establishes Complaint Desks to Address School Staff Misconduct

Education Ministry Establishes Complaint Desks to Address School Staff Misconduct4 minutes ago
The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education (MoPSE) has set up district and provincial complaints desks to address misconduct by teachers, headmasters, and other school staff.
This initiative aims to tackle issues such as denying students entry due to unpaid fees. Taungana Ndoro, the MoPSE communications and advocacy director, has confirmed the establishment of these desks. He told NewZimbabwe:
The ministry has activated strategic command centres throughout the country to actively deal with unsavoury practices within the sector.Feedback
Such practices include, but are not limited to, chasing away pupils for nonpayment of fees, conducting paid for extra-lessons, discrimination and corruption in enrolment, use of corporal punishment, charging of unapproved fees and levies amongst other malpractices.
He urged stakeholders to utilise the designated point persons to report any misconduct that tarnishes the reputation of the education sector. Parents, guardians, teachers, and students are encouraged to engage with the command centre focal persons to ensure that every child has access to high-quality, appropriate, fair, and comprehensive primary and secondary education. The goal is to create an environment where education is valued and upheld to benefit all learners.
There is an ongoing debate regarding whether students should be permitted to attend school even if they have unpaid fees. The government and parents support the idea, however, schools argue that fee payments are crucial for managing the institutions effectively. The economic crisis that has plagued the country for years has made it challenging for some parents to meet their financial obligations.
Corporal punishment is another topic that sparks disagreement. Certain parents oppose it, while some teachers argue that the policy leads to unruly and disobedient children. The issue revolves around the use of physical discipline, such as spanking or hitting, as a means of correcting behaviour. While some believe it is an effective deterrent, others argue that it can have negative psychological and emotional effects on children.
