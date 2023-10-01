Education Ministry Establishes Complaint Desks to Address School Staff Misconduct

Such practices include, but are not limited to, chasing away pupils for nonpayment of fees, conducting paid for extra-lessons, discrimination and corruption in enrolment, use of corporal punishment, charging of unapproved fees and levies amongst other malpractices.

He urged stakeholders to utilise the designated point persons to report any misconduct that tarnishes the reputation of the education sector. Parents, guardians, teachers, and students are encouraged to engage with the command centre focal persons to ensure that every child has access to high-quality, appropriate, fair, and comprehensive primary and secondary education. The goal is to create an environment where education is valued and upheld to benefit all learners.

There is an ongoing debate regarding whether students should be permitted to attend school even if they have unpaid fees. The government and parents support the idea, however, schools argue that fee payments are crucial for managing the institutions effectively. The economic crisis that has plagued the country for years has made it challenging for some parents to meet their financial obligations.

Corporal punishment is another topic that sparks disagreement. Certain parents oppose it, while some teachers argue that the policy leads to unruly and disobedient children. The issue revolves around the use of physical discipline, such as spanking or hitting, as a means of correcting behaviour. While some believe it is an effective deterrent, others argue that it can have negative psychological and emotional effects on children.

