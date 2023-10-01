Mwonzora Skeptic About SADC's Ability To Resolve Political Deadlock In Zimbabwe

4 minutes ago

MDC-T leader, Douglas Mwonzora, expressed his scepticism about expecting significant intervention from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in resolving the political deadlock following the recent harmonised elections in Zimbabwe.

He acknowledged that while SADC and the African Union (AU) have diplomatic authority to pressure Zimbabwe, they lack the power to directly intervene in member states’ affairs.

Mwonzora highlighted that although SADC election observers reported irregularities, the bloc did not nullify the elections as they lacked the legal standing to do so. He clarified that the SADC Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) is separate from the SADC leadership, who have already congratulated President Emmerson Mnangagwa on his victory, dampening hopes for a fresh election. He added that individuals like Nelson Chamisa of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) who claim that SADC and the international community will intervene in Zimbabwe are likely making those statements to appease their supporters who anticipated a different result. Watch the video below for more.

