Nakamba Produces Man-of-the-match Performance In Luton Town's Historic Premier League Win5 minutes ago
Luton Town won their first-ever Premier League win against Everton on Saturday with Marvelous Nakamba, a Zimbabwean international, playing a crucial role for the newly promoted team.
Despite Everton’s recent successes, Nakamba’s team took a surprising 2-0 lead in the first half with goals from Tom Lockyer and Carlton Morris. Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored for Everton before halftime.
Nakamba displayed a man-of-the-match performance as he dominated in midfield helping the Hatters defend well in the second half, limiting Everton’s chances. Luton Town’s manager, Rob Edwards, praised his team’s determination as they secured their first Premier League victory, moving out of the relegation zone. He said:
I’m really, really pleased, a great day for the football club.
It was a really good day for us and we believed it was going to be.
I think we’ve been building in the right way, improving in every game, you’ve heard me saying this for weeks and today we showed probably a different side to what we have been, because we were more ruthless than the opposition.
So in a game of both boxes we came out on top, so that was the reason we won.
The performance was arguably better last week against Wolves, but it was different as we were at home and we didn’t maybe get what we deserved.
Today we get the three points and it’s a great day.
I’m delighted for the supporters who have been backing us and with us for a long, long time and always will do that.
Nakamba completed a total of 23 successful passes, won nine duels, and made six successful tackles.