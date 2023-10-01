Update: Murowa Diamonds Owner And Son Die In Plane Crash, Chakari Mine Collapse Death Toll Rises

First to be rescued were 13 miners, and then followed by eight, bringing the total to 21. Three bodies were retrieved, five are still in there and have been located. So, we believe we might have lost about 13.

Also yesterday, the owner of Murowa Diamonds and his son, as well as four other members, were involved in a plane crash.

I was in Chirumanzu when the accident happened. It was bad weather. Arrangements have been done for the State to assist with burials.

Nine fatalities have been reported at the Bay Horse Mineshaft in Chegutu, with six individuals still buried under debris. Ongoing efforts are being made to recover the remaining bodies. The Civil Protection Unit (CPU) has been mobilised and a command centre established at the mine. Four additional miners are yet to be located, but it has been confirmed that they were part of the teams present underground during the collapse.

Mines and Mining Development Deputy Minister Dr Polite Kambamura told The Sunday Mail yesterday that efforts were underway to account for everyone. He spoke from the site:

There were 34 people underground when the accident occurred. Out of the 34 miners, 21 survived and escaped with injuries. Out of the remaining 13, nine have been confirmed dead and we have retrieved three bodies that have been taken to mortuary. We are making frantic efforts to retrieve the other dead bodies and locate the other four, as we try to account for everyone.

According to Mr. Michael Munodawafa, the chief mining engineer in the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, the retrieval operation for the bodies will be conducted with utmost respect and dignity. They plan to utilize a specialized motor that will break the rock without causing ground movement or further harm to the bodies. This approach will facilitate the removal of rock fragments more easily and safely.

Mr. Trevor Murombedzi, one of the survivors, recounted the tragic incident that claimed the life of his brother, Tendai (23). He said they observed signs of an imminent roof collapse in the mine and attempted to flee. Tragically, a large section of the ground above them collapsed, leading to the devastating outcome. He added:

I escaped unhurt together with the other three that I was working with from a group of nine. The other five, including my brother, were trapped by the ground.

Amidst a sombre atmosphere at the mine site, the families of those trapped maintain hope that their loved ones are among the four individuals believed to be alive. Witnesses reported that the mine collapse happened around 10 a.m. on Friday, and rescue operations commenced later in the evening after 8 p.m.

