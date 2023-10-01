ZANU PF Orders Candidates Who Lost Elections To Return Campaign Vehicles

22 minutes ago

ZANU PF has instructed all its party candidates who lost in the recent harmonised elections to return the high-end vehicles they were given prior to the 2023 political campaigns.

The party had distributed 210 brand new vehicles, including 4×4 Nissan Navaras and Ford Rangers, to parliamentary representatives participating in the elections. However, ZANU PF had previously warned that those who lost would be required to surrender the vehicles.

In a circular dated September 29, 2023, addressed to all provincial chairpersons, ZANU PF Secretary General Obert Mpofu emphasised that all defeated candidates must return the cars by Wednesday without exception. He wrote:

Feedback