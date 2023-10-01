"ZANU PF Will Not Entertain Any Talk Of A Rerun, GNU, Or Transitional Authority" - President Mnangagwa

7 minutes ago

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said the ZANU PF party would not entertain discussions of a rerun, a Government of National Unity (GNU), or a Transitional Authority. Speaking during the 119th Ordinary Session of the ZANU PF Central Committee in Harare on Saturday, he urged the opposition to respect the will of the people as expressed through the polls.

His remarks come as the opposition party, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa, has approached the SADC to pressure Zimbabwe into holding fresh elections, citing irregularities observed during the previous presidential election.

The Observer Missions highlighted several concerns regarding the 23 August 2023 harmonised elections in Zimbabwe. They observed that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) was criticised for the delayed release of the Voters Roll, as well as the restrictive fee charged for accessing it. They noted that freedom of Assembly was violated with the disruption of opposition rallies by the police. Other issues included concerns over the independence of the Judiciary, allegations of voter intimidation by a group called Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ), controversy surrounding postal voting, and bias of state-owned media against opposition parties, contrary to impartiality requirements.

