ZIMRA Taking Steps To Automate Systems And Reduce Leaks - Chinamasa

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has said it is taking steps to automate its systems in order to reduce income leaks and corruption. Tax evasion, commercial misinvoicing, and corruption at border posts have led to substantial revenue losses for the taxman.
Manual processes create opportunities for corruption hence the move towards automation, the Standard reported citing ZIMRA Commissioner Regina Chinamasa. Speaking during the annual conference of the Chartered Governance and Accountancy Institute in Zimbabwe on Thursday, Chinamasa said:
We want to ensure that as an organisation we are fully accountable because with manual processes, we are creating opportunities for corruption. So, automation of systems is one of the drivers we are implementing to ensure we optimise revenue collection, our organisation is strengthened and ensure facilitation of trade.Feedback
We are putting in place technological initiative intervention to mitigate revenue leakages and we are also looking at the single window which is going to ensure all border stakeholders pay and log in.
This is to enable faster clearance of border processes. We are going to be launching drone projects where we will be doing surveillance at our borders which have been deemed porous and we agree they are porous. This will enhance revenue mobilisation and protection of our civil society.
She added that ZIMRA is preparing to launch a tax revenue management system next month to enhance the strength of its taxation system. The new system will have the ability to interface and integrate with other institutions to streamline data collection and reduce redundancy. Chinamasa believes that this system will be a game changer, benefiting tax consultants and public officers while improving the ease of doing business. Strengthening the institution is seen as crucial for achieving the government’s Vision 2030 and aligning with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).
Chinamasa added that ZIMRA is actively seeking feedback from stakeholders to improve client satisfaction and address the concerns faced by taxpayers and accountants. The focus is on providing low-cost services, transparency, and administrative tools that facilitate compliance with fiscal laws.
