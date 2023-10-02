2023 Elections: No Rerun, No GNU, No Transitional Authority - Chinamasa

a) that the 23rd of August 2023 was free, fair, transparent, and credible;

b) that there will be no rerun of the elections;

c) that there will be no GNU (Government of National Unity);

d) that there will be no so-called Transitional Authority (whatever that may mean);

e) that Zimbabwe, under ZANU-PF’s watch, will never be a banana republic;

f) that ZANU-PF will forever say “NO” to neocolonialism and hegemonism and an emphatic “NO” to subjugation by sanctions-imposing Western countries…

Chamisa and CCC “rejected” the 23 August 2023 election results citing alleged rigging and have reportedly been engaging some SADC heads of state to push for fresh polls.

The opposition party has been pushing for a SADC-facilitated national dialogue that will result in the formation of a Transitional Authority to implement electoral reforms that will culminate in the holding of credible elections.

