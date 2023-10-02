CCC Dominated Marondera Council Disowns Chiwenga Congratulatory Message

We wish him all the best as he continues to provide visionary leadership towards the realization of Vision 2030.

The Vice President’s astute leadership Inspires us, and we are committed to becoming a vibrant smart city that delivers excellent municipal services in accordance with NDS1 and Vision 2030.

However, in a statement, Marondera mayor, Ward 8 Councillor Abel Nyakarombo, distanced CCC from the congratulatory message, saying that it emanated from people who want to cause confusion in the opposition party. He said:

We, as CCC Councillors, have nothing to do with this wish. This is purely the hand of those who intend to cause confusion and divisions among us. We, as deployees, remain guided by our leadership. We do not act independently from the Party to which we subscribe. I want to make it categorically clear, that whoever manufactured this article will answer questions. As a municipality, we do not have any one of us who can act unilaterally. We are bound by the spirit of working together without any trace of discord among us. Our best tools for us to be together are engagement, consultation and unity. Anybody who makes decisions without consulting will be fighting our resolve to be a united front. This is one unilateral decision. Which was taken without consultations and engagements. We have no input whatsoever on this piece.

