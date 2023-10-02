Companies Under Mutapa Investment Fund Not Exempted From Public Procurement Laws - Guvamatanga

All this noise of all institutions being exempted is not correct. The fund needs to be quick, cost effect and it was important to place it at par with its peers.

Guvamatanga said the fund is wholly owned by the Government and it (the Government) is the beneficiary of the fund.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently invoked his Presidential Powers to rename the Sovereign Wealth Fund to the Mutapa Investment Fund and transfer the shares in the 20 State-owned enterprises to the new fund.

The companies whose government shares will now fall under the Mutapa Investment Fund are:

Defold Mine

ZUPCO

Kuvimba

Silo Investments (GMB commercial arm)

National Oil Company of Zimbabwe

Cold Storage Commission

Petrotrade

POSB

Netone Cellular

National Railways of Zimbabwe Holdings and NRZ Ltd

TelOne

Arda Seeds

Zimbabwe Power Company

Powertel

Allied Timbers

Telecel Zimbabwe

Air Zimbabwe

Industrial Development Corporation

Cottco

AFC Limited

Hwange Colliery

