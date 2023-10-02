Deputy Minister Kuda Mnangagwa Calls For Urgent Finance Mobilisation

7 minutes ago

Deputy Finance and Investment Promotion Minister David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa has said Zimbabwe should find new and innovative ways to mobilise finance for the country’s development.

NewsDay reported that Treasury has estimated that Zimbabwe requires US$40 billion in capital funding to reach upper middle-income status by 2030.

However, the Government has struggled to raise the required resources partly due to arrears with foreign lenders and depressed foreign direct investment due to exchange rate distortions and policy inconsistency, among other factors.

Feedback