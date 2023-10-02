Four Chegutu Mine Accident Victims Identified

Four Chegutu Mine Accident Victims Identified5 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has announced the names of four victims of a mine accident that occurred last week in Kadoma.
A mine shaft collapsed on 39 artisanal miners on 29 September at Bayhorse Mine, Chegutu, Mashonaland West Province.
ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the four victims were positively identified by their next of kin. The deceased have been identified as follows:
- Forbes Murombedzi (24) of Village 11 Musengezi, Zvimba
- Tawanda Gavaza (28) of Village 11, Musengezi Resettlement, Chegutu
- Godfree Baro (27) of Mariyapera Compound, Durawalls, Chegutu
- Lloyd Mashavave (40) of Waverly, Kadoma
Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said the bodies of the victims were taken to Chegutu General Hospital for post-mortem.
He added that nine mine workers were rescued and are admitted at Kadoma General Hospital.
The Police spokesperson said more information pertaining to the incident will be released in due course as rescue operations are still underway.
