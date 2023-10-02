Four Chegutu Mine Accident Victims Identified

5 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has announced the names of four victims of a mine accident that occurred last week in Kadoma.

A mine shaft collapsed on 39 artisanal miners on 29 September at Bayhorse Mine, Chegutu, Mashonaland West Province.

ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the four victims were positively identified by their next of kin. The deceased have been identified as follows:

