Gas Leak: Jameson High School To Reopen

6 minutes ago
Mon, 02 Oct 2023 09:26:25 GMT
Gas Leak: Jameson High School To Reopen

The Government has given the green light to Jameson High School in Kadoma to reopen this Monday, 02 October.

The school was closed over a week ago after more than 50 learners and workers collapsed.

It is suspected that the cause of the cause of the health scare was a gas leak, whose source is yet to be established.

The army ballistic unit, police forensic unit and members of the civil protection department were deployed to the school to carry out investigations.

The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Honourable Torerai Moyo on Thursday said that classes at Jameson High School will resume this Monday. ZBC News quoted Moyo as saying:

What is weird and strange is that the source of the gas leak has not been found, suggesting that there could be an underground tunnel where the gas is coming from or maybe it is just something strange, but the neighbouring school, Munro Primary, was also affected, about 65 students were affected but no one succumbed to the gas.

As we speak, we observed that the effects of the gas leak are no longer visible and we have made a recommendation that on Sunday all the students should come back, and classes are going to resume on Monday.

The suspected gas leak incident was not limited to Jameson High School and Munro Primary School but also affected neighbouring communities.

