Govt Says Mulling Cap On Medical Aid Overheards

6 minutes ago

The Government says it is considering enacting legislation to limit the amounts that medical aid societies can use for overheads from subscriptions made by members.

This will be done to ensure that a large portion of the contributions that they collect go towards providing services for members.

Speaking at the annual Zimbabwe Medical Association Scientific Congress held in Harare on Friday, Harare Provincial Medical Director (PMD), Dr Innocent Hove, said the Government is concerned with medical aid societies’ failure to properly manage their members’ contributions.

