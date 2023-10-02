Govt Sets Wheat Marketing Price At US$520 Per Tonne

8 minutes ago

The Government has set the wheat marketing price for the 2023 agricultural season at US$520.25 per tonne, slightly up from the pre-planting producer price of US$520 per tonne, reported The Herald.

Wheat farmers will be paid 75% in US dollars for their deliveries, and the remaining 25% will be payable in Zimbabwe dollars.

Speaking during a press conference on the marketing price for winter wheat, Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Dr Anxious Masuka said:

