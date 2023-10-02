Govt Sets Wheat Marketing Price At US$520 Per Tonne

Govt Sets Wheat Marketing Price At US$520 Per Tonne8 minutes ago
The Government has set the wheat marketing price for the 2023 agricultural season at US$520.25 per tonne, slightly up from the pre-planting producer price of US$520 per tonne, reported The Herald.
Wheat farmers will be paid 75% in US dollars for their deliveries, and the remaining 25% will be payable in Zimbabwe dollars.
Speaking during a press conference on the marketing price for winter wheat, Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Dr Anxious Masuka said:
The price determination is based on the approved pricing policy which uses a standardised maize production model, cost plus pricing model, an average yield level of 4.8 tonnes per hectare and 15 percent margin above breakeven price.
Submissions from various stakeholders are also taken into consideration. Up to 80 percent of wheat production costs are in USD.
Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe?
Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process.
Masuka said the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) will purchase all wheat financed under the Presidential Input programme as well as by the self-financed farmers and will be the buyer of last resort.
He said contractors may arrange to sell to GMB.
More: Pindula News