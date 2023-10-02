Kasukuwere Claims ConCorpia Farm "Invader" Carries Weapons "At All Times"

Speaking to NewsDay last week, ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they were not aware of the alleged arson attack at ConCorpia Farm. He said:

I am not aware of what you are asking and what has been happening. Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

However, Kasukuwere’s spokesperson Jaqueline Sande claimed that the fire was a result of the government’s failure to uphold the rule of law. She said, as quoted by NewsDay:

The burning of that property is a result of the lawlessness and failure of Mnangagwa’s government to uphold the rule of law.

Sande also said the fire destroyed electricity cables, electric polls and irrigation equipment. She added:

This is a direct result of the failure by Mnangagwa’s government to uphold the rule of law and enforce the court order which ordered the unlawful occupant to vacate the premises. When president Kasukuwere tried to enforce the court order through the Messenger of Court, the office did not get the support from the police that is required in order to evict this man, who is violent, and who has got weapons on him at all times. As a result, he has continued to occupy that portion of the land to destroy and in the end that is how the fire erupted and caused damage to all the property on the premises. The Bindura police refused to enforce this order, in spite of this order having been issued by the High Court. So if orders are to be ignored, it shows that there is impunity and there is lawlessness in the country.

Kasukuwere has been living in South Africa since the November 2017 military coup that toppled long-time ruler Robert Mugabe.

His attempt to run for the presidency in the 23 August 2023 elections was thwarted by the courts.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment