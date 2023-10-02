Lifestyle Audits For Wealthy Dealers (Mbinga) - Govt

Lifestyle Audits For Wealthy Dealers (Mbinga) - Govt4 minutes ago
The Government plans to institute a lifestyle audit for dealers (Mbingas) flaunting wealth on social media without records of their income.
This was said by Harare’s permanent secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Tafadzwa Muguti.
Business Times reported Muguti as saying the so-called dealers, who flaunt their wealth that includes luxurious vehicles, will have to account for their sources of income. Said Muguti:
I should tell you now that there are things we will do as a government. This business of flaunting wealth on social media is coming to an end.
We will ask questions on sources of wealth and we cannot have someone posting (on social media) seven cars but tell you “ndinokiya kiya”. What is “kukiya kiya”?
We cannot have a country where there are people who flaunt wealth and feel they cannot account for and then feel they are untouchable.
Mbingas, that is wealthy youthful dealers, have largely become role models for millions of Zimbabwean youths wallowing in abject poverty.
Most of the dealers, however, do not declare sources of income and claim to hustlers. They are highly visible at Harare drinking spots where they extravagantly spend cash on expensive liquor.
More: Pindula News