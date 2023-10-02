Scrap ZBC Licence Fees - CCC MP

I would rather have the ZBC privatised and join other parastatals in the Mutapa (Investment) Fund or be funded directly at ‘Shake Shake’ building (ZANU PF headquarters).

However, speaking at the same event, the Director at Gender and Media Connect (GMC), Patience Zirima, said while ZBC needs to be reformed, scrapping licence fees is not the solution. She said:

Let us be careful not to throw away the baby with the bath water. We must consider that ZBC covers all languages, which is a positive thing outside politics.

MAZ convened the policy dialogue to consider priority issues for the 10th Parliament and to try to influence the policy agenda for the recently appointed Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services minister Jenfan Muswere.

