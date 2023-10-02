Pindula|Search Pindula
Scrap ZBC Licence Fees - CCC MP

9 minutes ago
Mon, 02 Oct 2023 05:49:46 GMT
An opposition Member of Parliament (MP) says the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) licence fees should be scrapped because the broadcaster is biased in favour of ZANU PF.

Speaking at a media policy dialogue hosted by the Media Alliance of Zimbabwe (MAZ) in Harare, Binga North MP Prince Dubeko Sibanda (CCC), said:

The ZBC licence fees are no longer fit for purpose. Citizens cannot continue to fund ZANU PF propaganda.

I would rather have the ZBC privatised and join other parastatals in the Mutapa (Investment) Fund or be funded directly at ‘Shake Shake’ building (ZANU PF headquarters).

However, speaking at the same event, the Director at Gender and Media Connect (GMC), Patience Zirima, said while ZBC needs to be reformed, scrapping licence fees is not the solution. She said:

Let us be careful not to throw away the baby with the bath water. We must consider that ZBC covers all languages, which is a positive thing outside politics.

MAZ convened the policy dialogue to consider priority issues for the 10th Parliament and to try to influence the policy agenda for the recently appointed Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services minister Jenfan Muswere.

