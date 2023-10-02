"Sir Wicknell" Offers Sabhuku Vharazipi US$10 000 For "Bootlicking" ZANU PF

"Sir Wicknell" Offers Sabhuku Vharazipi US$10 000 For "Bootlicking" ZANU PF8 minutes ago
Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo (Sir Wicknell) has pledged to give US$10 000 to each of the Ziya Cultural Arts Trust trio led by comedian Sabhuku Vharazipi.
This comes after the comedians produced a video in which they praised President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Chivayo for gifting artistes such as Chief Hwenje and DJ Masomere with luxurious vehicles.
Posting on his Facebook page, Chivayo said Sabhuku Vharazipi (whose real name is David Mubaiwa), Mai John (Kumbirai Chikonye), and Chairman (Wellington Chidara) will get US$10 000 each for the skit. He wrote:
This time zva bhadhara…someone please tell Sabhuku Vharazipi na Amai vedu vavano actor navo avo ( I don’t know if that’s his wife) na Chairman vese kuti hanzi na SIR ndapota huyai mutore 10 thousand USD cash each next week Thursday nekuti ka video kenyu aka kandinakidza. I always enjoy their clips but panoti Chivayo moti second republic moti ZANU PF moti E.D…You have associated me with greatness for the rest of my life.
Other artists who have received gifts from ZANU PF itself or its benefactors are Holy Ten, Ricky Fire, Chief Hwenje, and DJ Masomere.
