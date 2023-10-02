"Sir Wicknell" Offers Sabhuku Vharazipi US$10 000 For "Bootlicking" ZANU PF

8 minutes ago

Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo (Sir Wicknell) has pledged to give US$10 000 to each of the Ziya Cultural Arts Trust trio led by comedian Sabhuku Vharazipi.

This comes after the comedians produced a video in which they praised President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Chivayo for gifting artistes such as Chief Hwenje and DJ Masomere with luxurious vehicles.

Posting on his Facebook page, Chivayo said Sabhuku Vharazipi (whose real name is David Mubaiwa), Mai John (Kumbirai Chikonye), and Chairman (Wellington Chidara) will get US$10 000 each for the skit. He wrote:

