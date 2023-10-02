ZANU PF Councillors Elect CCC Chairman For Hwange RDC

ZANU PF Councillors Elect CCC Chairman For Hwange RDC8 minutes ago
Several ZANU PF councillors in Hwange Rural District Council (RDC) elected CCC Ward 9 councillor, Pascar Mpofu, as the council’s chairperson.
CITE reported that this is the first time that the Hwange RDC has had an opposition councillor as chairperson since 2013.
Results from the vote, which was conducted on Thursday, 28 September, indicate that some ZANU PF councillors supported the opposition candidate.
ZANU PF and CCC have 12 councillors each while one is an independent and the other is from MDC-T.
Mpofu received 17 votes, beating ZANU PF’s Mathew Muleya (Ward 19), who had 9 votes.
Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe?
Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process.
In 2018, Muleya was elected the chairperson and Mpofu was elected deputy chairperson.
Hwange RDC has 26 councillors, of which 20 were directly elected and six came from the Women’s Quota.
Mpofu will be deputised by Ward 1 councillor, Vulindlela Mhlanga (ZANU PF) who polled nine votes, beating a CCC councillor.
More: Pindula News