ZANU PF Councillors Elect CCC Chairman For Hwange RDC

ZANU PF and CCC have 12 councillors each while one is an independent and the other is from MDC-T.

Mpofu received 17 votes, beating ZANU PF’s Mathew Muleya (Ward 19), who had 9 votes.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

In 2018, Muleya was elected the chairperson and Mpofu was elected deputy chairperson.

Hwange RDC has 26 councillors, of which 20 were directly elected and six came from the Women’s Quota.

Mpofu will be deputised by Ward 1 councillor, Vulindlela Mhlanga (ZANU PF) who polled nine votes, beating a CCC councillor.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment