ZIFA Announces Mighty Warriors 2023 COSAFA Women's Championship

The squad will leave Harare on Tuesday, 03 October, and their first match is scheduled for 06 October at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Johannesburg.

Below is the full squad:

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

GOALKEEPERS

Cynthia Shonga, Chido Dzingirai, Lindiwe Magwede

DEFENDERS

Eunice Chibanda, Vimbai Mharadzi, Nobukhosi Ncube, Edline Mutumbami, Thelma Masawi, Purity Mugayi, Nokukhanya Ndlovu, Daisy Kaitano

MIDFIELDERS

Alice Moyo, Ennety Sandile, Tanyaradzwa Chihoro, Patience Nyarai Ndlovu, Privilege Mupeti

FORWARDS

Rudo Neshamba, Shyline Dambamuromo, Praynance Zvawanda, Maudy, Mafuruse, Christabel Katona

Meanwhile, Rudo Neshamba will captain the Mighty Warriors at the COSAFA tournament and will be deputised by goalkeeper Chido Dzingirai and left-back Nobukhosi Ncube.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment