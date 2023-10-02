ZIFA Announces Mighty Warriors 2023 COSAFA Women's Championship

ZIFA Announces Mighty Warriors 2023 COSAFA Women's Championship8 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Normalisation Committee has announced the Mighty Warriors squad for the 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship.
The tournament will be played from 4 to 15 October 2023 in South Africa.
The Warriors technical team comprises Shadreck Mlauzi (Head coach), Yohane Chikaola (Assistant coach), Sithethelelwe Sibanda (Assistant coach), Ndega Matsika (Goalkeepers coach), Brenda Chaora (Strength & Conditioning Coach) Portia Chiota (Team Manager), Choice Dambuza (Kit Manager), Dr Margaret Maulana (Medical Doctor), Kudzanai Matavire (Physiotherapist), Dorothy Mugari (Safeguarding Officer) and Chioniso Mashakada (Media Officer).
The squad will leave Harare on Tuesday, 03 October, and their first match is scheduled for 06 October at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Johannesburg.
Below is the full squad:
GOALKEEPERS
Cynthia Shonga, Chido Dzingirai, Lindiwe Magwede
DEFENDERS
Eunice Chibanda, Vimbai Mharadzi, Nobukhosi Ncube, Edline Mutumbami, Thelma Masawi, Purity Mugayi, Nokukhanya Ndlovu, Daisy Kaitano
MIDFIELDERS
Alice Moyo, Ennety Sandile, Tanyaradzwa Chihoro, Patience Nyarai Ndlovu, Privilege Mupeti
FORWARDS
Rudo Neshamba, Shyline Dambamuromo, Praynance Zvawanda, Maudy, Mafuruse, Christabel Katona
Meanwhile, Rudo Neshamba will captain the Mighty Warriors at the COSAFA tournament and will be deputised by goalkeeper Chido Dzingirai and left-back Nobukhosi Ncube.
