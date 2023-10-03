CCC To Snub Mnangagwa Parliamentary Address

CCC To Snub Mnangagwa Parliamentary Address10 minutes ago
The opposition CCC has resolved to boycott the official opening of the first session of the Tenth Parliament by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday (today).
ZimLive reported CCC spokesperson, Promise Mkhwananzi, as saying the opposition party will boycott the event because it does not recognise the 23 August presidential election. Said Mkhwananzi:
We are boycotting the processes that Mnangagwa wants us to undertake tomorrow on the basis of the fact that we as CCC do not recognise an election that put him there. The election was a shame, it did not go well.Feedback
It fell abysmally short of the expected standards of a free and fair election in terms of the laws of Zimbabwe as well as in terms of SADC and AU protocols on free and fair elections.
Accordingly, we are not attending that process. We want to send a clear message that there should be a free election in Zimbabwe under the auspices of SADC. So, that is the message that will be sending out tomorrow.
However, Joseph Tshuma, a member of the ZANU PF Central Committee, accused the CCC of taking Zimbabweans for granted.
He queried why CCC wants to boycott the official opening ceremony when they have representatives in the National Assembly.
CCC claims that the 23 August 2023 Harmonised Elections were rigged in favour of ZANU PF and has been lobbying SADC to push for fresh polls.
