Cholera Spreads In Harare
The City of Harare has recorded five new cases of cholera at a time when the local authority is failing to provide running water for residents.
In a post on its social media pages, the Harare City Council said the confirmed cases were from five residential areas.
It said three of the cases had visited Buhera, Manicaland Province, where there is an outbreak. Reads the statement:
The City would like to inform residents that it has now 5 confirmed cholera cases in Hopely Zone 5, Stoneridge, Southlands, Granary, and Adbernie Mbare.
Three of the cases had visited Buhera where there is a cholera outbreak while some may have contracted from local sources.
We urge all residents in these affected areas and greater Harare to take necessary precautions to avoid contracting cholera.
In order to curb the spread of the disease, the local authority encouraged Harare residents to practice the following:
- Treatment of drinking water regardless of source
- Wash hands under running water before eating and after using the toilets
- Cook food thoroughly
- Avoid handshakes
- Avoid eating at gatherings
- Avoid food from unlicensed vendors
- WASH all fruits before consumption
More: Pindula News