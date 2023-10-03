CID Chief Attacked And Disarmed Outside Bar In Harare

Three men were arrested following the attack on the detectives and were “assisting with investigations” according to the Police.

The scuffle started after Jachi, who was standing next to his vehicle, a beige Toyota Fortuner, refused to give way to a group of patrons who wanted to pass between him and another vehicle.

This resulted in a verbal exchange before Jachi pulled out a pistol and fired some shots in the air before shooting one of the men.

The group pelted Jachi with bottles and bricks and also disarmed him.

ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi on Monday told ZimLive that Jachi was rushed to a local hospital and his condition was said to be stable.

Anti-riot police reportedly descended on the Jongwe Corner nightclub in Hatfield at around 10.30 PM on Sunday night and beat up patrons. Said Assistant Commissioner Nyathi:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police investigations team was on a follow-up of suspects after the attack on Detective Chief Inspector Jachi. If there is anyone who was attacked or assaulted by police officers, the concerned persons are free to report for investigations to be conducted.

More: Pindula News

