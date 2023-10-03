FlySafair Launches Inaugural Flight To Harare

5 minutes ago

South African low-cost airline, FlySafair on Monday, 02 October launched its inaugural flight to Harare as it expands its operations in southern Africa.

A FlySafair plane touchdown down at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport for its maiden flight from Johannesburg to Harare on Mnday morning. It will be flying daily the Johannesburg-Harare route.

NewsDay reported that the airline will also be adding Livingstone, Victoria Falls and Maputo to its route network.

Feedback