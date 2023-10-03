Highlanders Want Abandoned “Battle Of Zimbabwe” Match To Resume

The Sunday News reported sources at Bosso as saying the club is not taking the blame for the abandonment of the game, even though their fans invaded the pitch protesting referee Allen Bhasvi’s decision not to award their team a penalty following a coming together of players in the box.

Highlanders appeared before a Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee last Tuesday where the club claimed that the home team Dynamos should have provided adequate security for the match.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

Highlanders FC chief executive officer Ronald Moyo told The Sunday News that he could not comment on the case as it was “sub judice” which means it is under judicial consideration and therefore prohibited from public discussion elsewhere.

However, the publication cited senior club sources as saying the club wants the match replayed.

Highlanders are saying the Ajax and Feyenoord match in the Netherlands that was abandoned at 56 minutes due to crowd trouble should be used as a precedent.

Bosso believes that clubs at times are not responsible for violence but this is the work of individuals within a stadium that they do not control.

Feyenoord were leading 3-0 when the game was abandoned and when it resumed a few days later, they scored the fourth goal for a 4-0 win.

Meanwhile, DeMbare were leading 2-0 in the high-profile Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match, dubbed the “Battle of Zimbabwe” when it was abandoned.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment