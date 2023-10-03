Luton Coach Heaps Praise On "Top, Top Guy" Marvelous Nakamba

Luton Today reported Edwards as saying Nakamba does the stuff that people won’t always see. Said Edwards:

It shows that maybe we haven’t got the ball as much as others and that we have to make more tackles as well, we’re going to need him to keep doing that!

He was excellent, I love that saying, 70 percent of the world is covered by water, and the other 30 percent by Marvelous Nakamba, I love that.

I saw that again the other day, I was laughing to myself, as he’s brilliant.

He’s some man, he just goes about his business in a really humble way.

His performance was top the other day, really, really influential.

He does the stuff that people won’t always see, and doesn’t want all the praise for it either, he just gets on and is a real top player, a top, top guy.