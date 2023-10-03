Mnangagwa To Officially Open First Session Of 10th Parliament

Five of the six Bills lapsed following the dissolution of Parliament, meaning they will have to be reintroduced.

Another Bill, the Private Voluntary Organisations (PVO) Amendment Bill, was referred to Parliament after President Mnangagwa withheld his assent, to allow legislators to consider his constitutional reservations.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

Five Bills lapsed in terms of Section 147 of the Constitution, which stipulates that all business lapses at the dissolution of Parliament.

The five Bills are; the Insurance Bill, the Insurance and Pensions Commission Amendment Bill, the Medical Services Amendment Bill, the Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill and the Financial Adjustments Bill.

The 10th Parliament was constituted after the 23 August 2023 Harmonised Elections in which ZANU PF secured a majority.

Of the 209 contested National Assembly seats, ZANU PF won 136, representing 64.76 percent of the ballot, while the CCC got 73 or 34.76 percent of the vote.

A by-election will be held in Gutu West Constituency on 11 November 2023. The election could not be held on 23 August because one of the candidates died after the completion of the nomination process.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment