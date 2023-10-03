"Mutapa Investment Fund The Greatest National Heist Since Cecil John Rhodes"

4 minutes ago

Human rights lawyer Siphosami Malunga has described the Mutapa Investment Fund as the greatest national heist since Cecil John Rhodes.

Rhodes was a South African-based British imperialist who worked with a missionary John Moffat in 1888/89 to trick King Lobengula into signing away his kingdom to his company, the British South Africa Company (BSAC), which eventually resulted in the annexation of Zimbabwe.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently invoked his Presidential Powers to rename the Sovereign Wealth Fund to the Mutapa Investment Fund and transfer the shares in State-owned enterprises to the new fund.

