Parents Urged To Allow Kids To Decide Career Paths

Parents and guardians have been urged to openly discuss career choices with their children rather than choosing career paths for them.
The call was made by Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) board chairperson, Raymond Mawerera while speaking at a prize-giving day at Lady Ereneta International High School.
Mawerera advised learners to consider a career in the tourism sector such as tourism management, hospitality, transport, and food and beverages. He said:
I am sure parents have heard the stories of children who pursued academic careers that their parents, but not themselves, wanted.
An uninspiring story that keeps doing the rounds is about a young man who spent seven years at medical school and, soon after his graduation party, he handed over his certificate to his father and said “dad, here is your degree, now I am going to do what I want” and proceeded to join a music band.
I do not want to be misunderstood. I am not saying do not get involved in your child’s career choice, but I am only urging us, as parents, to create an atmosphere in our homes in which we can sit down with our sons and daughters and discuss openly where they want their lives to go.
Our children are products of what they learn and experience and this is mostly at home and at school, where they spend the bulk of their time.
Choosing a career can be a challenging and overwhelming process but life coaches generally agree that it is crucial for one to assess their interests, skills, values, and personality before making a choice.
