Parents Urged To Allow Kids To Decide Career Paths

I am sure parents have heard the stories of children who pursued academic careers that their parents, but not themselves, wanted.

An uninspiring story that keeps doing the rounds is about a young man who spent seven years at medical school and, soon after his graduation party, he handed over his certificate to his father and said “dad, here is your degree, now I am going to do what I want” and proceeded to join a music band.

I do not want to be misunderstood. I am not saying do not get involved in your child’s career choice, but I am only urging us, as parents, to create an atmosphere in our homes in which we can sit down with our sons and daughters and discuss openly where they want their lives to go.

Our children are products of what they learn and experience and this is mostly at home and at school, where they spend the bulk of their time.