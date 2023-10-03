SADC Election Observers Endorse Eswatini General Elections

6 minutes ago

The SADC Electoral Observer Mission (SEOM) to Eswatini said the general elections held in the kingdom on Friday last week were “well organised”.

Africa’s last absolute monarch held general elections to elect parliamentarians, heads of constituencies and councillors.

King Mswati III rules the impoverished country of about 1.2 million people with an iron fist and political parties are banned but individual candidates are allowed to run for seats in the House of Assembly every five years.

Feedback