SADC Election Observers Endorse Eswatini General Elections

SADC Election Observers Endorse Eswatini General Elections6 minutes ago
The SADC Electoral Observer Mission (SEOM) to Eswatini said the general elections held in the kingdom on Friday last week were “well organised”.
Africa’s last absolute monarch held general elections to elect parliamentarians, heads of constituencies and councillors.
King Mswati III rules the impoverished country of about 1.2 million people with an iron fist and political parties are banned but individual candidates are allowed to run for seats in the House of Assembly every five years.
Former Zambia vice president Enock Kavindele headed the mission to Eswatini.
In its preliminary report presented Sunday, SEOM said the elections were held in line with the Revised SADC Guidelines and Principles Governing Democratic Elections. It said:
In conclusion, the Mission observed that the pre-election and voting phases, on the 29th September 2023 General Elections were peaceful, calm and well organised in line with the Revised SADC Guidelines and Principles Governing Democratic Elections.
Finally, the Mission commends the people of the Kingdom of Eswatini for maintaining a peaceful political environment during the pre-election and on voting day.
The SEOM said 93 percent of the polling stations opened on time and voting progressed smoothly.
The SEOM, however, noted that there were issues relating to the electronic voters’ roll, which delayed the voting process at some polling stations.
It also noted that the positioning of the ballot booths was such that it did not strictly guarantee the secrecy of the vote at some polling stations.
