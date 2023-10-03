UZ Lecturer Robbed By Mushikashika Crew

However, after travelling some distance, one of the two men he found in the vehicle grabbed him by the neck and ordered him to surrender all his valuables.

The robbers took Scot’s Infinix cellphone, national ID card, driver’s licence and cash.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

ZRP spokesperson in Harare Province, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the incident to H-Metro.

He said the robbers dumped Scot soon after taking his belongings and sped off. Added Chakanza:

The victim failed to capture the registration number of the vehicle. He lost a total of US$150.

Police in Harare have repeatedly advised members of the public to avoid boarding pirate taxis (Mushikashika).

However, in some cases, commuters are left with no option but to use mushikashika as public transport is not readily available in some parts of Harare.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment