UZ Lecturer Robbed By Mushikashika Crew

4 minutes ago
Tue, 03 Oct 2023 12:55:51 GMT
A University of Zimbabwe lecturer was robbed of cash and cellphones along Kirkman Road by a “Mushikashika” crew on Sunday.

The lecturer, Solomon Scot (35) of Tynwald North, reportedly boarded a grey Toyota Probox at Engen Service Station in Kirkman Road, Belvedere, intending to go to Westgate shops.

There were two men inside pretending to be passengers.

However, after travelling some distance, one of the two men he found in the vehicle grabbed him by the neck and ordered him to surrender all his valuables.

The robbers took Scot’s Infinix cellphone, national ID card, driver’s licence and cash.

ZRP spokesperson in Harare Province, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the incident to H-Metro.

He said the robbers dumped Scot soon after taking his belongings and sped off. Added Chakanza:

The victim failed to capture the registration number of the vehicle. He lost a total of US$150.

Police in Harare have repeatedly advised members of the public to avoid boarding pirate taxis (Mushikashika).

However, in some cases, commuters are left with no option but to use mushikashika as public transport is not readily available in some parts of Harare.

