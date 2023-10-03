Zimbabwe Dollar Now At $5 591 Per US Dollar

7 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Dollar has depreciated significantly against the United States Dollar on the official forex market.

At the wholesale foreign currency auction conducted this Tuesday, 03 October, the Zimbabwe dollar averaged $5 591.9615, down from $5 252.6558 per US Dollar last week.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) said 20 bids were received and all the bids were accepted and received allotments.

