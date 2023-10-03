ZIMSTAT Director General, Taguma Mahonde, Granted US$200 Bail

The seriousness of the offence is not a valid reason to bar this court from granting the accused bail. The State witness even agreed that there is no offence since even the board passed the resolution proposed by the accused. Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply The accused has a right to be seen as innocent until proven guilty. This court therefore finds that he is a suitable candidate for bail. Therefore, the accused shall pay US$200 bail to the clerk of court, surrender his travel documents, not interfere with witnesses and reside at his given address.

Prosecutors alleged that on 24 June 2019, Mahonde entered into a contract of employment with ZIMSTAT as DG and an education allowance for himself and his children were part of his benefits.

On 03 September 2021, the ZIMSTAT board discussed Mahonde’s education allowance and resolved under Resolution BR500321/16 that the education allowance for the DG be reviewed upwards to US$800 per child per term for a maximum of three children.

Mahonde allegedly misrepresented to ZIMSTAT that he was claiming fees for three children for five terms to the amount of US$2 400 per term, despite the fact that he had officially claimed for two children initially.

In a bid to cover up the offence, Mahonde allegedly paid $756 047 on March 21 and 22 this year as a refund for claiming US$4 000 for a non-existent child.

However, the amount he paid back amounted to only US$826 using the rate of the day he paid.

ZIMSTAT head of internal audit, Claudious Matiza allegedly uncovered the offence and he was suspended by Mahonde in order to frustrate the investigation.

As a result, Mahonde was charged with contravening the Prevention of Corruption Act and an alternative charge of obstruction of justice.

