ZRP Releases Names Of Mashava Plane Crash Victims

6 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of five of the six victims who were killed in a plane crash that occurred in the Zvemahande area, Mashava.

The RioZim Cessna 206 plane, which was travelling from Harare to Marowa Diamonds, crashed between 7.30 AM and 8 AM on 29 September 2023.

ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the five victims were positively identified by their next of kin as follows:

Feedback