ZRP Releases Names Of Mashava Plane Crash Victims

ZRP Releases Names Of Mashava Plane Crash Victims6 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of five of the six victims who were killed in a plane crash that occurred in the Zvemahande area, Mashava.
The RioZim Cessna 206 plane, which was travelling from Harare to Marowa Diamonds, crashed between 7.30 AM and 8 AM on 29 September 2023.
ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the five victims were positively identified by their next of kin as follows:
- Harpla Singh Randhawa (60) of Marowa Diamonds, Mberengwa
- Amer Singh Randhawa who was son to Harpla Singh Randhawa
- George Sibanda (51) of Marowa Diamonds, Mberengwa
- Nikhil Mahadik Milind of Marowa Diamonds, Mberengwa
- Reginald Muchemwa (38) who was the pilot.
Asst Comm Nyathi added that ZRP is working with relevant institutions to establish the cause of the accident and to identify the sixth victim who is believed to have come to Zimbabwe as a visitor.
More: Pindula News
