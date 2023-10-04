Chitungwiza Municipality Announces 100-day Plan

1. Investment

Identify and promote investment opportunities in commercial, industrial, and residential sectors through targeted advertising and update leases of one hundred and sixty (160) council-rented properties.

2. Water Supply

Allocate funds to improve water supply to 45 mega litres per day and maintenance of distribution networks to minimize non-revenue water.

3. Renovation of Social Amenities

Develop a plan to upgrade social amenities such as schools, clinics, stadiums, markets, and community centers, including repairs, new equipment, and improved infrastructure. Renovation of St Mary’s Hall, the first phase of the Chibuku Stadium upgrade, and refurbishment of two public toilets

4. Digitalization

Implement online and USSD platforms for services such as billing, permits, and citizen engagement to improve efficiency, and enhance public access to information. Fully digitalizing the Housing Department operations, Human Resources operation, creation of debtor database and business license database by the operationalization of ERP systems such as lads and sage VIP.

5. Decongestion of Roads

Identify major traffic congestion hotspots and consider measures such as road widening, intersection redesign, upgrading bus terminus and drop-off zones, and traffic signage improvement. Collaborate with transport authorities and law enforcement to enforce traffic rules and regulations.

6. Health Services

Allocate funds for the renovation and expansion of our four (4) health facilities, including the provision of essential medical equipment.

7. Revenue Collection

Improve billing systems, enhance revenue monitoring, and enforce collection processes.

8. Greening the Municipality

Plant trees and maintain ten (10) municipal parks to improve aesthetics and environmental sustainability and encourage community involvement through awareness campaigns and volunteer programs.

9. Traffic Lights Installation and Roads Rehabilitation

Install traffic lights at Unit C intersection and put Zebra crossing markings on roads near schools. Allocate resources for road rehabilitation and maintenance to roads leading to key social amenities.

10. Improved Sewer Reticulation Infrastructure

Improved sewer reticulation infrastructure by rehabilitating 1.7km at PaGomba and Unit C.

11. Drain clearing

Cleaning and removing sand and debris in open drains and culverts and hauling of stockpiled debris.

12. Waste Management

Clearing of all illegal dumps and increasing distribution of residential waste storage receptacles and fabrication/purchase of one skip dish per month.

13. Audited financial statements

To complete the 2021 and 2022 final accounts by the end of December 2023.