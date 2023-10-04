Economist Gift Mugano Fired From ZimTrade Board

Economist Gift Mugano Fired From ZimTrade Board4 minutes ago
The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Frederick Shava, has fired economist Gift Mugano from the ZimTrade Board.
ZimTrade is a joint venture between the Government of Zimbabwe and the private sector to promote Zimbabwean exports.
In a letter addressed to Mugano, Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade, James Manzou said the termination of Mugano’s membership from the ZimTrade Board is with immediate effect. He said:
I wish to inform you that the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade has terminated your membership from the ZimTrade Board in terms of Article 10 of the Constitution of ZimTrade as read with Section 16 of the Public Entities and Corporate Governance Act [Chapter 10:31]. The termination is with immediate effect.
I wish to thank you for the services rendered to the Board and the Ministry and to wish you well in your future endeavours.
Section 16 of the Public Entities and Corporate Governance Act [Chapter 10:31] provides for the appointment and removal of board members of public entities.
The section outlines the grounds for the removal of board members, which include misconduct or incompetence, failure to attend board meetings without reasonable cause, conflict of interest, and conviction of a criminal offence, among others.
Over the past few months, Mugano has been critical of the Government’s economic policies.
In the run-up to the 2023 Harmonised Elections, Presidential spokesperson George Charamba accused Mugano of having written the CCC’s manifesto, allegations that he swiftly rejected.
