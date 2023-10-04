Economist Gift Mugano Fired From ZimTrade Board

4 minutes ago

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Frederick Shava, has fired economist Gift Mugano from the ZimTrade Board.

ZimTrade is a joint venture between the Government of Zimbabwe and the private sector to promote Zimbabwean exports.

In a letter addressed to Mugano, Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade, James Manzou said the termination of Mugano’s membership from the ZimTrade Board is with immediate effect. He said:

Feedback