Fraudsters Target Zimbabweans In South Africa

The Consulate wishes to advise members of the public that there is a fake website by the name: www.makombeofficial.org purporting to represent the Civil Registry’s Office of Zimbabwe.

The fake website, which is also published on various social media platforms, falsely purports to provide the general Zimbabwean public at home and abroad, with a facility to apply for all registry documents such as Birth certificates, National Registration Cards and Passports online.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

Please note that the fake website is the work of fraudsters and scammers who intend to defraud unsuspecting members of the public of their hard-earned money.

Furthermore, the Consulate is aware of fliers issued by a shadowy organization calling itself ‘Zim Connect’, which is falsely purporting to recover lost documents such as plastic and metal IDs, Passports, Marriage Certificates, Birth Certificates, Non-Marriage Certificates and Police Clearances.

The Consulate further reiterates that it does not have agents who act on its behalf in the provision of civil documents and consular services.

Members of the public are advised to remain vigilant and avoid falling victim to the above-captioned fraudsters.

Direct interaction with the Consulate on this or any other matter of mutual interest remains possible via the following communication platforms: –