Full Transcript Of VAR Audio For Disallowed Liverpool Goal Versus Tottenham

However, 22 seconds after the goal was disallowed following a VAR review, England uttered expletives after realising his mistake.

The VAR protocol states the referee cannot undertake a review once play has restarted, except for the case of mistaken identity or for a potential red‑card offence.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

Liverpool where down to 10 men when the incident occurred after the sending off of midfielder Curtis Jones.

Here is the full transcript of the audio between VAR Darren England, assistant VAR Daniel Cook and fellow officials that resulted in Diaz’s goal being incorrectly ruled offside:

VAR: Possible offside, Díaz.

Assistant referee 2: Give it.

Assistant referee 1: Coming back for the offside, mate.

VAR: Just checking the offside. Delay, delay. Give the kick point, let’s go. Kick point please?

Referee: Yeah, no worries mate.

Replay operator: So, here we are. Just get a tight angle.

VAR: Yeah, give me 2D line ready after this one for frame two after that.

Replay operator: So frame two there?

VAR: That’s fine. Perfect, yeah. 2D line on the left boot.

Replay operator: Let me just switch angles.

VAR: Romero, I think it is?

Replay operator: I think it might be this angle better? Happy with this angle?

VAR: Yep.

Replay operator: 2D line on the boot?

VAR: 2D line on the boot.

Replay operator: Yeah, OK. So 2D line on the boot.

VAR: And stop. Check complete, check complete. That’s fine, perfect.

Assistant referee 1: Playing.

Referee: Cheers mate.

VAR: Thank you mate.

Referee: Well done boys, good process.

Replay operator: Wait, wait, wait, wait. The on-field decision was offside. Are you happy with this?

Assistant VAR: Yeah.

Replay operator: Are you happy with this?

Assistant VAR: Offside, goal, yeah. That’s wrong that, Daz.

VAR: What?

Replay operator: On-field decision was offside. Are you happy with this image? Yeah, it’s onside. The image that we gave them is onside.

Assistant VAR: He’s played him, he’s gone offside.

VAR: Oh *expletive*

Replay operator: Delay, delay. Oli’s [PGMOL Hub Ops] saying to delay, Oli’s saying to delay.

VAR: Pardon?

Replay operator: Oli’s calling in to say delay the game. The decision is onside.

VAR: Can’t do anything.

Replay operator: Oli’s saying to delay, Oli’s saying to delay.

VAR: Oli?

Fourth official: Yeah?

Replay operator: Delay the game, to delay the game? Stop the game.

VAR: They’ve restarted the game. Can’t do anything, can’t do anything.

Assistant VAR: Yeah, they’ve restarted. Yeah.

VAR: I can’t do anything. I can’t do anything. *expletive*

Below is the audio between VAR Darren England, assistant VAR Daniel Cook and fellow officials that resulted in Diaz’s goal being incorrectly ruled offside:

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment