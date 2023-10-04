Medicines Control Authority Revokes Permits For Dealers Promoting Abuse Of Cough Syrup

MCAZ Histalix was being illegally sold in such places as Mbare and Chitungwiza while others were exporting it to Zambia and Mozambique.

The revocation of permits and cancellation of licences, which runs up to March 2025, is part of efforts to fight drug and substance abuse among youths.

In a statement, MCAZ director-general Richard Rukwata said they are working to get unregistered drug manufacturers and counterfeit drugs off the streets.

MCAZ has classified Histalix cough syrup as a prescription-only drug.

In a speech read on his behalf by MCAZ’s head Licensing and Enforcement divisions Caroline Dandira-Samatanga, Rukwata said:

We aim to prevent the circulation of counterfeit drugs and unregistered substances that can contribute to drug abuse. In this regard, the authority, has revoked six permits for wholesale dealers and cancelled four persons licences who were promoting abuse of Histalix, a locally-produced cough mixture containing codeine, by illegally selling it at Mbare and places likes Chitungwiza and others were exporting to countries like Zambia and Mozambique. Drug abuse is a complex issue that affects individuals, families, and communities across Zimbabwe.

Rukwata said MCAZ has noted that there is an influx of over-the-counter medicine that is being smuggled into the country. He said:

The authority, however, notes with concern that over-the-counter medicines from other countries are continuously being imported illegally. MCAZ is working with various stakeholders, including the Police, CID Drugs, National Prosecuting Authority, Zimra and port health officials to educate them on the entry of these drugs through ports of entry or illegal channels. The authority holds training with these stakeholders on a regular basis and has had five trainings in various provinces this year in Masvingo, Beitbridge, Zvishavane, Victoria Falls and Mutare. Police regularly confiscate some of these cough syrups, and we assist them in writing statements that have penalties.

Adept, Bestpharm, Action 24 Medical Supplies and Murity Pharmaceuticals had their permits revoked while the firms’ directors and supervisors were banned from operating.

