PSL 2023 Matchday 25 Fixtures, Ngezi Platinum Stars Host Black Rhinos

PSL 2023 Matchday 25 Fixtures, Ngezi Platinum Stars Host Black Rhinos6 minutes ago
Here are the 2023 Zimbabwe Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) matchday 25 midweek fixtures:
Tuesday, 03 October 2023
Cranborne Bullets vs Simba Bhora (National Sports Stadium)
Wednesday, 04 October 2023
Herentals College vs Chicken Inn (National Sports Stadium)
Ngezi Platinum Stars vs Black Rhinos (Baobab Stadium)
Manica Diamonds vs FC Platinum (Gibbo Stadium)
CAPS United vs Yadah (Bata Stadium)
Highlanders vs Sheasham(Barbourfields Stadium)
ZPC Kariba vs Greenfuel (Nyamhunga Stadium)
Thursday, 05 October 2023
Triangle United vs Dynamos (Gibbo Stadium)
Bulawayo Chiefs vs Hwange (Luveve Stadium)
All matches kick off at 3 PM Central African Time.
Meanwhile, Cranborne Bullets beat Simba Bhora 1-0 in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at the National Sports Stadium on Tuesday.
The only goal of the match was scored by 17-year-old Leon Daka who is currently doing his ‘O’ Level at Hope Academy in Mbare.
More: Pindula News