PSL 2023 Matchday 25 Fixtures, Ngezi Platinum Stars Host Black Rhinos

Wednesday, 04 October 2023

Herentals College vs Chicken Inn (National Sports Stadium)

Ngezi Platinum Stars vs Black Rhinos (Baobab Stadium)

Manica Diamonds vs FC Platinum (Gibbo Stadium)

CAPS United vs Yadah (Bata Stadium)

Highlanders vs Sheasham(Barbourfields Stadium)

ZPC Kariba vs Greenfuel (Nyamhunga Stadium)

Thursday, 05 October 2023

Triangle United vs Dynamos (Gibbo Stadium)

Bulawayo Chiefs vs Hwange (Luveve Stadium)

All matches kick off at 3 PM Central African Time.

Meanwhile, Cranborne Bullets beat Simba Bhora 1-0 in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at the National Sports Stadium on Tuesday.

The only goal of the match was scored by 17-year-old Leon Daka who is currently doing his ‘O’ Level at Hope Academy in Mbare.

