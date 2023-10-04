"Tshabangu Is An Imposter", CCC Responds To "Recall" Of 15 MPs, 17 Councillors

"Tshabangu Is An Imposter", CCC Responds To "Recall" Of 15 MPs, 17 Councillors8 minutes ago
The opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) has scoffed at a letter penned by one Sengezo Tshabangu claiming to have recalled 15 CCC MPs and 17 councillors, among them the mayor of Masvingo City, Shantel Chiwara and the chairperson of the Epworth Local Board, Annah Sande.
Tshabangu, who claims to be the CCC interim Secretary General, wrote to the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, Winston Chitando, purporting to recall the MPs and councillors.
In the letter dated 03 October 2023, Tshabangu said the elected officials have ceased to be members of CCC.
Responding to the development, CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi said Tshabangu is an imposter adding that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is aware of the party’s signatories. He posted on X:
We note the desperation of an impostor who is masquerading as a member of CCC.
CCC has clear signatories known to ZEC and have the mandate of the party.
These people cannot abuse the name of our leader and the brand of our Party.
Following, a devastating defeat in the election, ZANU PF has resorted to desperate measures in sponsoring impostors to destabilize the party.
Tshabangu is a former MDC-T and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) official believed to have signed letters that produced CCC double candidates in the 23 August 2023 Harmonised Elections.
PDP was a political party that was officially launched on 11 September 2015 and led by former Finance Minister Tendai Biti.
