"Tshabangu Is An Imposter", CCC Responds To "Recall" Of 15 MPs, 17 Councillors

The opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) has scoffed at a letter penned by one Sengezo Tshabangu claiming to have recalled 15 CCC MPs and 17 councillors, among them the mayor of Masvingo City, Shantel Chiwara and the chairperson of the Epworth Local Board, Annah Sande.

Tshabangu, who claims to be the CCC interim Secretary General, wrote to the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, Winston Chitando, purporting to recall the MPs and councillors.

In the letter dated 03 October 2023, Tshabangu said the elected officials have ceased to be members of CCC.

