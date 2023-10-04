ZANU PF's Mutsvangwa Derides CCC MPs For Snubbing SONA, Parliament Opening

Speaking after the SONA address, ZANU PF spokesperson, Christopher Mutsvangwa said the party commands a majority in Parliament and will not be distracted by CCC MPs’ antics. He said:

We have the majority in Parliament and they are like wolves howling to the moon and we couldn’t care less if they want to be in Parliament or not.

We will still carry on with our job of making sure that we deliver prosperity to Zimbabwe.

Long gone is the politics of boycotting, people want food on their tables, people want jobs, people want all the services, people want this country to move forward.

So that it can deliver the prosperity that so many sacrificed for what we are focusing on as a party.

We can’t be bothered by sulk losers. They have a cafeteria approach to elections, on one hand, they won all the seats in urban areas they are chest pumping themselves for winning those elections, on the other hand, they lose in the same elections.

They lose the Presidential vote and they are sulking about that, you can’t have your bed and lie on it, it’s an ala carte menu it’s either they take it all or they reject all, you can’t have a selective approach so this is childishness on their part.