Zimbabwean Man (36) Brutally Murdered In Limpopo, South Africa

It is alleged that one of the residents was walking along the street at Lepakeng next to a tavern when she heard someone screaming for assistance and went closer to investigate. The woman found one male lying on the street bleeding, with a stab wound on the upper body and she immediately summoned the police and members of the emergency medical services (EMS). Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

Ledwaba said the police and the EMS “quickly responded” but upon their arrival, the stabbing victim was certified dead at the scene. Said Ledwaba:

Preliminary investigations indicated that the deceased was renting a room in the area at the time of his untimely death. Police have subsequently started a manhunt of the unknown suspects, and the location of the friends and relatives of the deceased.

The police appealed to anyone with information that can assist with the case or in tracing the family of the deceased to contact the police, Crime Stop at 086-001-0111, their nearest police station or the My SAPS App.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment