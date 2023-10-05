Bayhorse Mine Accident Declared A State Of Disaster

Cabinet received updates on the Bayhorse mine disaster in Mashonaland West and the plane crash in Mashava in Masvingo province, which both occurred on 29 September 2023, as reported by the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Honourable Winston Chitando.

Regarding the Bayhorse mine disaster, Cabinet advises that it has since been confirmed that a total of 39 miners were trapped in a kilometre-long tunnel at the mine on the fateful day.

A total of 13 people escaped when the mine collapsed, nine were rescued, four bodies were retrieved, six are still trapped under a large boulder, while seven are missing.

Government had instituted the following interventions: A State of Disaster has been declared by His Excellency the President, Dr. Cde. E.D. Mnangagwa.

The District Civil Protection Committee was activated, and it promptly reacted by assessing the situation and coordinating the response efforts, including engaging surrounding mining companies to assist in the rescue operations and establishing a Command Centre at the mine.

The deceased have been accorded State-assisted funerals, which cover burial services, provision of grain and funds to manage the burials.

The mine owner is providing food for the rescue team as well as assisting with burial arrangements.