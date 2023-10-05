Bulawayo Businessman Fatally Stabbed At Gate To His Home

He had just parked his car in front of the gate and was attempting to open the sliding gate when the assailants struck. Being close to the shopping centre, the place is usually a hive of activity, especially human traffic so when neighbours heard the scuffle, they thought it was the usual noise. Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

He said it was when his brother screamed “thieves!” that neighbours suddenly realised that a robbery was taking place. Said Clatos:

Some opened their windows but at that time my brother had been stabbed although he was still holding on to his bag which the assailants were trying to wrestle from him. Upon noticing that neighbours had lit the lights in their homes, the assailants then abandoned their robbery act and took to their heels, leaving Calisto bleeding.

Calisto managed to struggle up, balancing himself on the house wall until he got to the back door leading to the kitchen where he called out to his wife to open the door.

When the wife opened the door, he handed her the bag before instructing her to get back into the house and lock the doors.

Calisto was holding a red woolen hat, believed to have been dropped by one of the assailants, with an engraved black star. Said Clatos:

As soon as the wife took the bag, Calisto fell down and was never to stand again. With the assistance of some neighbours, they managed to lift him up to the car outside so that they could rush him to the hospital but somehow the car couldn’t start which forced them to go and take another car at the car park after they had phoned my other younger brother.

They rushed him to Mpilo Central Hospital but it was too late as he died upon arrival at the hospital.

Clatos leaves behind a wife and four sons.

