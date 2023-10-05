CCC "Interim Secretary General" Sengezo Tshabangu Dares Chamisa

But speaking in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com yesterday, Tshabangu said those “recalled” had been imposed by certain individuals in the opposition party and were therefore “illegitimate”. He said:

This is an internal issue in CCC. Those recalled have done something and I cannot divulge anything at the moment. Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply I will be in a position to explain the reasons very soon. We are citizens and we just want to correct something that was not done properly. A product of an illegitimate process becomes illegitimate as well. Negotiations had not failed but the internal politics in CCC had to be resolved either way. If I do not belong to CCC, as they say, l do not care. I am going to the initial principles of our party. If they think I am an infiltrator, they should go to court and see whether they are going to win this case. This time, we are going to play hardball. My issue is that I only have different views so those leaders will engage me.

Asked about his appointment as the interim Secretary General in a party that has no existing structures, Tshabangu said:

Are you saying CCC has no structures? If so, where is Nelson Chamisa’s “presidential” post coming from?

Tshabangu also rejected the accusation that he was involved in the double candidates saga during the nomination process. He said:

I never caused any problems. In the structures, “Bereka Mwana” strategy was not a narrative. We are just correcting that.

Section 129 of the Zimbabwean Constitution outlines the circumstances under which a Member of Parliament may be recalled by their constituents. The section reads as follows:

“(1) The seat of a Member of Parliament becomes vacant if the member— (a) ceases to be a member of the political party of which he or she was a member when elected to Parliament and the political party concerned, by written notice to the Speaker or the President of the Senate, as the case may be, has declared that the member has ceased to be a member of the party; (b) is expelled from the political party of which he or she was a member when elected to Parliament; (c) resigns from Parliament or from the political party of which he or she was a member when elected to Parliament; or (d) is deemed by the Speaker or the President of the Senate, as the case may be, to have ceased to qualify for election to Parliament in terms of section 119 or 120.”

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment