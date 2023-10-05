CCC Vows To Take Action Against Sengezo Tshabangu

In a statement released on Wednesday, 04 October, CCC deputy spokesperson Gift “Ostallos” Siziba said Tshabangu is an imposter and a ZANU PF proxy. Reads the statement:

It has come to the attention of the Citizens Coalition for Change that there are letters purportedly written by a person designating himself as interim secretary General circulating on social media claiming that the Citizens’ Movement has recalled named councillors and members of Parliament.

Members of the public are advised to disregard these with the contempt they deserve. The CCC party has neither recalled nor does it intend to recall any of its recently elected deployees.

The purported author of the two letters, Sengezo Tshabangu is not and has never been a member or official of the CCC party since its inception. His last known parties are MDC-T and PDP.

He is renowned for being the proxy of fielding fake CCC double candidates in Bulawayo and Matabeleland North.

The Citizens’ Movement is taking action against this impostor and all his contacts.

This deplorable behavior by ZANU PF is a response to their defeat in 2023 and rejection by Zimbabwe and a pathetic attempt to respond to the exercise of our freedom of association in not attending the official opening of parliament yesterday (03 October 2023).

Meanwhile, our deployees in local authorities and Parliament should continue to discharge their responsibilities as mandated by the electorate in the just-ended elections.