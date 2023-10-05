Health Authorities Ban Food At Funerals In Bikita, Zaka

Health Authorities Ban Food At Funerals In Bikita, Zaka11 minutes ago
Health authorities in Bikita have banned the serving of food during funerals, weddings and other public gatherings to curb the spread of cholera, reported ZimLive.
The decree follows a recent outbreak of the disease which has claimed almost 100 lives across the country since February this year.
In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said the measure will be in place until the outbreak has been brought under control. It said:
In light of the current cholera outbreak in our district, this office writes to enforce the provisions of the Public Health Act CP 15:17 Section 46.
We effect that no gatherings that provide food will be sanctioned until our outbreak subsides.
All deaths be notified to the Ministry of Health and Child Care. All funerals be supervised by health staff and not provide food.
Please be guided accordingly. In the interest of Public Health.
In Zaka, the Ministry of Health and Childcare issued a statement setting out new rules to be observed as it tries to fight the outbreak. These are:
- The suspension of controlled gatherings and those sanctioned must be supervised by Ministry of Health personnel.
- All households must employ water purification methods such as boiling water and the use of aqua tablets.
- All church meetings have been suspended and funerals should be supervised by ministry officials.
- Food should not be cooked at funerals and the maximum number of people to attend funerals must be 50.
- Open markets have been suspended and selling food at undesignated premises is prohibited. Public beer halls have been shut down.
In an update on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health said the cholera outbreak had now spread to more than the 17 traditional cholera hotspot districts of Buhera, Chegutu, Chikomba, Chimanimani, Chipinge, Chitungwiza, Chiredzi, Harare, Gokwe North, Marondera, Mazowe, Shamva, Mutare, Murehwa, Mwenezi, Seke, and Wedza.
