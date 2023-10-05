Health Authorities Ban Food At Funerals In Bikita, Zaka

11 minutes ago

Health authorities in Bikita have banned the serving of food during funerals, weddings and other public gatherings to curb the spread of cholera, reported ZimLive.

The decree follows a recent outbreak of the disease which has claimed almost 100 lives across the country since February this year.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said the measure will be in place until the outbreak has been brought under control. It said:

