Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo Appointed Prosecutor-General

Justice Matanda-Moyo is the current Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission since May 2019. Justice.

Matanda-Moyo has vast experience in the justice delivery system having served as a Magistrate, State Advisor in the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, State Counsel (Criminal Division) of the Attorney-General prosecuting in the High and Supreme Courts.

She rose through the ranks to the post of Director Civil Division and Director Public Prosecution before being appointed Judge of the Labour Court (2009) and Judge of the High Court (2013).

She has also served as Chairperson of the Land Acquisition Task Force and represented Zimbabwe in international cases on human rights.

Nelson Mutsonziwa has been the acting prosecutor general since March 2022 following the resignation of Kumbirai Hodzi on medical grounds.

Hodzi’s predecessor was Ray Goba who replaced Johannes Tomana who in turn replaced Sobusa Gula-Ndebele who left office in May 2008.

The Prosecutor General of Zimbabwe is the head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and is responsible for overseeing the prosecution of criminal cases in the country.

The NPA is responsible for prosecuting criminal cases on behalf of the state, and its mandate is to ensure that justice is served in accordance with the law.

